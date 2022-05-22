abrdn plc Sells 8,523 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

CAH stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.