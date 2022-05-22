United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.76 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

