abrdn plc Sells 4,510 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $250.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.53.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

