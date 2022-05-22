abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,721,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 389,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.85 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

