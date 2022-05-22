abrdn plc Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.59 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.05 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.