abrdn plc Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

abrdn plc reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

