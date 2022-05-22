Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$380.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.37.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.