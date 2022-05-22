Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Chart Industries worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $171.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

