abrdn plc Sells 2,303 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $179.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.77. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

