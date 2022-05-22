Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

DVN opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

