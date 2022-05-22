abrdn plc Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

