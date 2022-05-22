Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.