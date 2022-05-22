abrdn plc Has $10.07 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 256,251 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in InMode were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 485,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $23.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

