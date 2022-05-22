Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

