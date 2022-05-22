Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
QYLD stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.
