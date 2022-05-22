Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.