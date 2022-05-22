abrdn plc Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $343.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.35 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

