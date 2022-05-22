Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

