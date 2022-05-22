abrdn plc Sells 1,196 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

