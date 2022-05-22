abrdn plc Has $10.34 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dover by 181.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 18.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $130.78 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.