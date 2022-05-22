abrdn plc Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

abrdn plc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

