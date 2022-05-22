abrdn plc Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $206.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

