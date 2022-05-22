Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $43.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

