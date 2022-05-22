Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

