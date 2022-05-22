Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $363.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average is $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $345.33 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

