abrdn plc Buys 176,535 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,535 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.31% of Coursera worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 369.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 866,933 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4,751.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,848 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

COUR opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

