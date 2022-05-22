Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 103,851 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 151,833 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 15.98 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

