abrdn plc Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,148,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

