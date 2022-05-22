Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.