abrdn plc Has $10.25 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.17. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

