abrdn plc Sells 50,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,974.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 359,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

