América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.