Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index Sells 4,797 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CFLT stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

