Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index Sells 4,797 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CFLT stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
