The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $3.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

