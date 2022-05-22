Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.