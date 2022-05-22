AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APPF. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $97.34 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $150.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.59 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.