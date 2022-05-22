Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Lowered to €3.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.44) price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.77.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

