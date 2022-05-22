Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 38.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.