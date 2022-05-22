Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $249.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 173.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

