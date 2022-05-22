Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

ATLC opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 701.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $1,797,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 238.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

