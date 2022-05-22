JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

