Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.57% of Inotiv worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NOTV opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.40. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.