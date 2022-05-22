Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $220.84 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.