Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $135.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $121.75 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05.

