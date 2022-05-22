Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 71,637 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

