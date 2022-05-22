Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

