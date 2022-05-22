Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $135.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.