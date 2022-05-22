Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,982 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.43.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.