Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 47,025 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,675,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,148,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.