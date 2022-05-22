Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.39 and a twelve month high of $223.78.

