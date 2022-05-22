Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $199.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

